Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Christy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. (Davis) Christy


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. (Davis) Christy Obituary
Mrs. Frances L. (Davis) Christy
STOW – Frances L. Christy (Davis), 96, died December 29, 2019. Born December 26, 1923 in Frederick County, VA, she was a resident of Stow over 60 years. "Fran" was a housewife and a member of the First Christian Church of Stow, where she served as secretary for the church. She had a deep faith in God and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and Sherrard family members as well as in her garden, yard and on the porch with "Molly" on her lap. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Thomas Christy; son, Thomas Davis and four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Keith (Melinda) of Stow and Raymond Davis of Portsmouth, RI; grandchildren, Jordan (Aimee) Davis of Pittsburgh, PA and Ashley Davis of Stow; brothers, Wayne (Sue) of Berkeley Springs, WV, and David (Sherry) Sherrard of Norwalk, Cindy (Bud) Stotler of Berkeley Springs, WV; sisters, Reva Jane Molnar of Stow, Brenda (Cliff) Cobb of Berlin Hts., OH; and many nieces and nephews. Pastor Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service 10 AM Saturday at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call 4 to 7 PM Friday. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -