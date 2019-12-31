|
Mrs. Frances L. (Davis) Christy
STOW – Frances L. Christy (Davis), 96, died December 29, 2019. Born December 26, 1923 in Frederick County, VA, she was a resident of Stow over 60 years. "Fran" was a housewife and a member of the First Christian Church of Stow, where she served as secretary for the church. She had a deep faith in God and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and Sherrard family members as well as in her garden, yard and on the porch with "Molly" on her lap. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Thomas Christy; son, Thomas Davis and four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Keith (Melinda) of Stow and Raymond Davis of Portsmouth, RI; grandchildren, Jordan (Aimee) Davis of Pittsburgh, PA and Ashley Davis of Stow; brothers, Wayne (Sue) of Berkeley Springs, WV, and David (Sherry) Sherrard of Norwalk, Cindy (Bud) Stotler of Berkeley Springs, WV; sisters, Reva Jane Molnar of Stow, Brenda (Cliff) Cobb of Berlin Hts., OH; and many nieces and nephews. Pastor Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service 10 AM Saturday at Redmon Funeral Home. Friends may call 4 to 7 PM Friday. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020