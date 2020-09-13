1/1
Frances M. Healey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Healey
Frances M. Healy, 76, of Portsmouth, RI died peacefully on September 11th.
Frances was born and raised in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Rita Costa. Frances was wife to the late Andrew J Healy Jr.
Frances was a long-time employee in the business office at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. She was an avid dog lover and owned several different dogs of all breeds through the years. She loved traveling both domestically and abroad and visited several countries including Spain, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, and Thailand. She enjoyed playing card games with family which always seemed to last late at night. She also worked the concession stands for several years at Little League baseball and Pop Warner football games which she liked slightly less, but that didn't stop her from her showing her usual friendliness to all people.
Frances is survived by her children, Joseph Healy of Providence, RI and Michael Healy of Twin Mountain, NH as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Mersey and Roberta Nine and her brothers Richard "Butch" Costa and William Costa.
We'd like to thank all the kind people who took care of her the past few years including Jean, her home nurse as well as everyone at Homestead at the Grand Islander Nursing home in Middletown.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth RI. The funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's and Dementia at als.org
Condolences and additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connors Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved