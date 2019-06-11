|
Francis J. Raimer
Francis J. Raimer passed away on April 1, 2019 due to health complications following a stroke. He was born on January 28, 1953. He lived in Portsmouth, RI for many years before moving to Greene RI where he was a resident before his passing. He worked for the Portsmouth Post Office as a Rural Carrier. His postal career began 1976. He was Rhode Island Rural Letter Carrier's Association Carrier of the Year in 1985 and received a Special Achievement Award from the USPS in 1993.His service to the RI Rural Carrier's Association included State Steward, State President, Steward Trainer, and Local and Area Steward. Francis served on the National Rural Carrier's Association as an Executive Committeeman from 1997 to 2007. When Francis was a Portsmouth resident, he was active with his church and was a past Grand Knight. Council no. 3618. He also ran regular bingo for many years.
Francis is survived by his wife, Laurie; his father Francis Raimer, sister Linda Weis; brother David Raimer and son Allen Raimer. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Gibbo) Weis. A memorial service will be held at noon on June 17 in the Chapel at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown RI.
