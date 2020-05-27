|
Francis Spilecki
Francis J. Spilecki (Frank) age 94 of Manchester CT passed away on May 19, 2020.
Frank was born in Newport, RI on April 29, 1926; the son of the late Francis J and Mary (O'Connell) Spilecki. He graduated from De La Salle Academy then joined the US Army Air Corp where he serviced in active duty during WWII on B24 bombers as a tail gunner. After his service; he continued his education and receive a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.
He was married to Mary Quigley on July 28, 1951. They were married for 69 years.
Frank owned F. J Spilecki Reality for over 25 years selling residential and commercial real estate. Prior to real estate; he was employed with Sun Oil Company as a New England sales manager.
He enjoyed all sports; including tennis, skiing, golf, football, and basketball. He was a Whalers season ticket holder until the day they left Hartford and his grandson Alex is fond of saying: "He went to so many whaler games he can still hear "Brass Bonanza". He was also dedicated to Notre Dame football and woman's basketball (there was no better coach than Muffet McGraw), and anything either of his grandsons were playing. He never missed a game, even when Blake played football in single digit temperatures, and always had advise to offer. His favorite sport to play was tennis and he enjoyed playing with his weekly tennis group…However; we suspect he enjoyed the post-match breakfasts at Rein's Deli even more.
Frank was actively involved with St. Bridget's Church; He was a member of two small Christian communities with one being the men's group. He was also a past president of the Manchester board of realtors, a member of Manchester Rotary, Manchester racket club and a past member of Manchester Country Club.
Francis is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Catherine Jensen and her husband Wade of Westerly RI., His daughter Deborah Toop and her husband David of Manchester Ct., and his daughter Sandra Spilecki also of Manchester, CT., his Grandson Alexander Jensen and his wife Sandra and son Webb of Charlotte, NC, grandson Blake Jensen and his wife Liz and their two daughters Maddy and Oliva of Norfolk, MA. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Spilecki and his wife Sandra of Hamden, CT. and several nieces, nephews, and extended family including Jane, Bobby, Gail, Michael, Stanley Jr., Michelle, and Susan.
Francis is preceded in death by his brother Robert Spilecki and his wife Jean of Newington CT., his nephew Brian Spilecki of Melbourne Australia, His brother and sister in law Gordon and Ellen Sweeney and their son Jeffery Sweeney of Newport RI., and his brother and sister in law Edward and Anne Quigley of Middletown RI.,
Due to current circumstances; calling hours at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester CT. and a mass of Christian burial with military honors will be held at a future date as announced by the family. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Newport, RI.
In lieu of flowers; memorial donations may be made to the Building fund of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 80 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020