Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Francisco "Frank" Salas Jr.


1946 - 2020
Francisco "Frank" Salas Jr. Obituary
Francisco "Frank" Salas, Jr.
Francisco Sablan Salas, Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Newport on June 20, 1946 to Francisco Sablan Salas, Sr. and Maria Lombard Salas.
He graduated High School from Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania and attended Rhode Island Junior College. He went onto Husson University in Bangor, Maine where he would meet his future wife, Sally Ann Manning. They moved back to Newport where he worked at, and eventually ran, Salas' Dining Room with his family. Francisco, also known as Frank or Junior, had a passion for music. He was always listening to music. He also enjoyed going to live performances and playing the banjo. He was a big sports fan, always rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. Frank's favorite past time though, was spending time with his family. He always had a smile on his face and a sarcastic joke to tell.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, his brother Jose, his wife Sally, and brother-in-law, Fred Morey.
He leaves behind his brother Ricky Salas of New York, NY, his children, Damion Salas, Tonya Mello and her husband Ben, and Maren Salas, all of Newport, his grandchildren, Luke and Haley Mello, and Harrison Salas. He will also be missed by his aunt, Dottie Farrell of Newport, sister-in-law, Nancy Morey of Maine, brother-in-law John Manning and his wife Linda of Maine, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Howland Ave, Middletown.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
