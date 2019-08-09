|
|
Frank E. Smith, Jr.
Frank E. Smith Jr, age 79, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on August 6, 2019.
Frank (Cruger), a 3rd generation native of Newport's 5th Ward, was the son of Frank E. Smith Sr. and Mary E. Noonan. Frank attended De La Salle Academy in Newport, where he was a member of the high school football team. Frank married his high school sweetheart, Dale (Raynor) Smith in 1963 and were together for 54 years.
Frank is survived by his daughter Stephanie and her husband Bert J. Ledoux, and his grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Ledoux. In addition, he leaves two nephews, Nicholas and Andrew Chromek who reside in Illinois as well as three nieces in Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary Smith, his wife Dale and his sister Judith Ann Chromek.
Frank joined the U.S. Army after high school and was stationed in Korea. He attained the rank of Sergeant in the Signal Corps. He was proud of his service in the Army and had fond memories of times with his Army buddies and travels.
Frank was employed with Newport Electric Co. for over 30 years and worked as a Lineman and Electrical Systems Operator. He was an avid reader, history buff, an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening with his wife Dale. He was a sincere, kind person who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him throughout his life.
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:30a.m. at St. Joesph's Church with Father Francis O'Loughlin officiating. A private burial ceremony will immediately follow at St. Columba's Cemetery in Middletown, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the at
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019