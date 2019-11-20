Home

FRED F. ROY
95, of Warwick, a Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at the Gorham Company passed peacefully on Tuesday. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Alice Yvonne (Harrison) Roy; the beloved father of Fred F. Roy, Jr. (Nancy) of Newport and Gregory H. Roy of Warwick; and a loving grandfather and brother.
Complete obituary with visitation and funeral service details at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org. THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, WARWICK.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
