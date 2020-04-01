|
Freddie Vandevender
age 74, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 17, 2020.
Freddie was born in Baltimore, MD to Adam and Bessie Vandevender. He worked for many years at the Walker's Garage in the Point neighborhood doing body and fender work. He was a uncle to many in the neighborhood, known for his several pet birds that he cared for over the years.
Freddie is survived by his sister Patricia Griffin of Newport, and his many nieces and nephews, Cindy Booker, Pauline Chapman, Robert Griffin, Lynette Brown, Bessie and Alice, Ken Jr. and Eric, Kathy and Larry, Danny and Joe, and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joe Vandevender, and sisters Katherine Eastman and Becky Chaplin.
Services will be private at this time.
Friends and family are invited to share photos and memories at https://www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Freddie-Vandevender
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020