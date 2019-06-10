|
|
Frieda Nemtzow
Frieda Nemtzow of Newport, RI passed away on June 7, 2019.
Frieda was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 17, 1926. She was the daughter of the now deceased Barney and Sadie Adelman (Gitelman). Her family moved to Fall River, MA, when she was a teenager. Frieda attended and graduated from Durfee High in Fall River in 1944. While attending Durfee High, she worked part time for Sears Roebuck. She also worked as Payroll Clerk and Bookkeeper for Dunmar Robes and Bess Dress, both in Fall River.
Frieda married Joshua "Jess" Nemtzow from Newport, RI, on March 19, 1950. Frieda and Jess had been married for 68 years when Jess passed away on March 28, 2018. Frieda worked part time with her husband at J.N. Furniture in Newport for many years. She was a member of the League of Women Voters of Newport County during the 1960's, teaching its members about Ecology and other related issues. She was a member of, and served as, the Recording Secretary of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), RI. Frieda also served as Recording Secretary, Treasurer, and President, of the local chapter of NAMI in Newport County. Frieda was a founding member of Temple Shalom where she served as Treasurer of the Sisterhood and was an active member of the temple's "Tree of Life" organization, serving as its President, Vice President and Treasurer. She was a member of the Lions Club and active in its vision screening program in schools on Aquidneck Island.
Frieda enjoyed sewing, the beach, a good laugh and painting in watercolors. She sold many of her beautiful watercolors for charity and won awards for her paintings at the Newport Art Museum. Some of Frieda's paintings proudly hang in her children and grandchildren's' homes. Above all, Frieda loved family, and cooking for them, often adding and hiding healthy ingredients in the recipes. Frieda was proud of her little flower garden in her backyard and was passionate about politics and the ensuing banter.
Frieda is survived by her daughters Judith Donahue and her husband Thomas of Westboro, MA and Newport RI, Sandra Nemtzow of Tiverton, RI, her son Andrew Nemtzow and his wife Caren of Needham, MA; four grandchildren, Arielle Smith and her husband Lucas of Leominster MA, Lauren Lucca and her husband Dr. Mario Lucca of Boston MA, Zachary Nemtzow of Boston MA , and Alexander Nemtzow of Boston MA; and 2 Great Grandchildren, Devin and Leah Smith. She was predeceased by her brother Sam Dahlman of Boca Raton, Florida.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where Frieda proudly gave her bingo winnings to her great-grandchildren, as well as, Beacon Hospice, for their wonderful and compassionate care.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Rd, Middletown RI, with a reception to follow at Temple Shalom, 223 Valley Rd. Middletown RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 or by visiting www.donate.nami.org/give
Published in Newport Daily News from June 10 to June 12, 2019