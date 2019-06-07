|
Gabriel T. "Gabe" Littlefield
Gabriel T. Littlefield, 10, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5th 2019.
Gabe was born in Newport, RI to Michael Littlefield and S. Michelle (Levesque) Littlefield of Portsmouth
Gabe enjoyed playing with Nerf guns and making TikTok videos, but his passion was Lego's. Gabe's Lego creations were amazing and showed his limitless imagination and creativity. Not to be forgotten was his love of animals and nature. He considered himself a devoted guardian of both.
Gabe was a unique, straight forward and unpredictable young man. He will be remembered by his family and friends for kindness and strong will.
He is survived by his parents Michael and Michelle, his older brother Michael and sister Khaleysi, his grandparents Susan and Tom Levesque, and Jean and Arthur Cabral.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Thomas Levesque III.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 9th, from 2-5PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gabe Got This Foundation. 1980 East Main Road Portsmouth RI 02871. Or directly at gabesgotthis.org
Funds will be used to help other kids with cancer, animals, and as many of the other things that made Gabe happy.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 7 to June 10, 2019