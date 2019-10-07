|
Gale James
Gale E. James age 64, of Providence, RI passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Gale is Survived by her husband, Edward C. James III, her children Edward C. James IV, Taurean L. James and Aleisha C. James. Gale was Nanna to 6 grandchildren, Tia, Lillyana, Ava, Jayvon, Stephon and Ari. Gale is survived by siblings, Sydney D. Roberts, Jr. of Lancaster, CA, Sharon Roberts of Middletown, RI, David Roberts of Brooklyn, NY, Priscilla Roberts of Savannah, GA, Barry Roberts of Newport, RI, Terri Roberts of Middletown, RI and nephews, Anthony Roberts of Middletown, RI, Eugene Roberts of Sunrise, AR, Jacob Gillis of Jamestown, RI and great nephew Devon Roberts of North Kingstown, RI as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gale was predeceased by her parents, Sidney D. Roberts, Sr. and Marion E. (Williams) Roberts, her brother Daniel B. Roberts and Edward C. James II and Julianne James, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, all of Newport RI.
Gale was raised in Newport, RI, graduated from Rogers Highschool and Rhode Island Juinor College. Upon graduation, Gale began her 41-year career in the competittive civil sefrvice of the United States Goverment. Gale worked for the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, DC, the Federal Labor Relations Authority in Boston, MA and completed the majority of her governement employment for the U.S. Department of Justice in the United States Attorney's Office, Providence, RI where she was the Victim Witness Coordinator. Significant to that position, Gale was a member of the Joint Task Force on Human Trafficking and Chairsperson of the Crime Victims Service Task Force. Gale retired in 2017.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18, 2019