Gary Farrea


1954 - 2019
Gary M. Farrea, 65, of Bullocks Pt. Ave., Riverside, RI passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Lisa (Pereira) Farrea. Born in Newport, RI on August 24, 1954, he was the son of the late Thomas P. and Helen (Dolan) Farrea and the late brother of Keith A. Farrea. Gary spent many years working at Aquidneck Lobster Company followed by Harvey Uniforms. He was devoted to his wife and daughter and spent his final years reading four non-fiction books a week and perfecting his golf shot. In addition to his wife, Lisa, he is survived by his daughter, Sydney Farrea of Riverside, RI and his brother Thomas Farrea of South Carolina.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
