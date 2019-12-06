|
|
Gary L. Langlois
Gary L. Langlois, 72, of Portsmouth, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019, at Miriam Hospital in Providence. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Botelho) Langlois for nearly 49 years, father of the late Nicole Langlois Shemeley, "Papa" to Katelyn, Connor, Nathan and Jase, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Gary was born on April 25, 1947, in Spearville, KS, to the late Francis Langlois and the late Nora (Blake) Langlois, but was raised in Dodge City, KS. After his graduation from Kansas State University, he joined the Navy, getting stationed in Newport where he met his beloved wife, Jeanne. He was a music teacher for 34 years in Somerset, MA. Gary loved to play piano, read, ski and travel. More than anything, he loved his family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Nicole Shemeley, and his brothers, Cash Reinert and Phillip Langlois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Bristol, 330 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Fish & Loaves at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, 02809, or to the , VA Regional Office, 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019