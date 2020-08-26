GEOFFREY "GEOFF" P. PREUIT
age 45 of Warwick, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his treasured family. For 23 years, he was the cherished husband of Heather M. (Newman) Preuit. Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of Mary (Riley) Connor and step-son of the late Chuck Connor of Middletown, RI, and Paul Preuit and wife, Helen Preuit, of Florida.
Geoffrey graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1993. Following high school at the age of 18, he proudly owned Fresh Start Café in Newport until the time he sold it. Geoffrey and his twin brother, Scott, owned a company aptly named Twin Sound Audio where they provided DJ services. He spent the remainder of his years working in sales.
Geoffrey will always be remembered fondly as a family man. He had an infectious smile and a knack for making all he came in contact with laugh out loud. Inappropriate humor was his specialty. You were lucky to match his knowledge of movie and music trivia. His happiest times were spent with his family and extended family members. A committed, devoted father, Geoffrey received great joy from watching his children's soccer games and always put his children first. Countless memories were made on annual trips to Disney with his family which will be cherished forever. He will be deeply missed by his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by six children: Elizabeth, Abigail, Connor, Aiden, Owen, and Aria Preuit; his twin brother Scott Preuit and his wife Leslie of Portsmouth; his brother Craig Preuit of Warwick; three sisters: Jeannine Magliocco and her husband Paul of Lincoln, Jennifer Mooney and her husband Pat of Swansea, and Kim Lowman of Connecticut; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ron and Kathy Newman; and sister-in-law: Kristina Bercher, as well as several nieces and nephews he treasured.
His family would like to give heartfelt appreciation to Beacon Hospice in North Kingstown for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to Geoffrey in his final days at home. Special thanks to his nurse, Cindy, and home health aide, Carla, who took extraordinary care of Geoffrey.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30 from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Due to current restrictions, his funeral and burial will be private. Face masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Geoffrey's name to the Amedisys Foundation, c/o Beacon Hospice, Meadows Professional Office Park, 1130 Ten Rod Rd STE A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
.