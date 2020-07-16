1/1
George A. Gomes Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Gomes, Jr.
George A. Gomes, Jr., 71, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Newport Hospital.
George was born in Newport, RI to the late George A. Gomes, Sr. and Florence (Cordeiro) Gomes. He was the husband to Melody (Howorth) Gomes.
George was a very well respected man. He was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious achievements serving in the Vietnam War in 1970. George earned an Associate's Degree from the Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He was also very well known for his business, Markede Kennels.
George is survived by his wife, Melody Gomes, his daughter Valerie Gomes, of Portsmouth RI, his brother Raymond Gomes of FL, and his sister Deborah Gomes, of Portsmouth RI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Gomes, Sr. and Florence Gomes.
A private burial service will take place at Portsmouth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved