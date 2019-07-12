Home

In Loving Memory Of

GEORGE DELOURA JR.
2009 - July 12 - 2019
Our thoughts are
always with you
Though you have passed away.
And those who loved you dearly Are thinking of you today.
We'll never have
the old days back,
when we are all together.
But secret tears
and loving thoughts
keep you with us forever.
Looking back with memories Upon the path you trod
We bless the hours
we had with you
And leave the rest to God.

Love, Irene, Patty,
Sandy and Donna

Published in Newport Daily News on July 12, 2019
