BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
GEORGE DELOURA SR.
1928 - July 23 - 2019
If I only had five minutes
the day you passed away
I would have had time to tell you
all the things
that I needed to say.
I never got to tell you
how much you mean to me
or that you were the best
that anyone could be
The last time that I talked to you I wish I would have known
I would have said I love you
and kept you on the phone.
I'd hold on to you
with real tight hugs
And never let you go.
I would tell you that I miss you more than you'll ever know.
Love your wife Irene,
Patty, Sandy and Donna
Published in Newport Daily News on July 23, 2019