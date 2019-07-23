Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE DELOURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE DELOURA SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE DELOURA SR. In Memoriam

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of

GEORGE DELOURA SR.
1928 - July 23 - 2019
If I only had five minutes
the day you passed away
I would have had time to tell you
all the things
that I needed to say.
I never got to tell you
how much you mean to me
or that you were the best
that anyone could be
The last time that I talked to you I wish I would have known
I would have said I love you
and kept you on the phone.
I'd hold on to you
with real tight hugs
And never let you go.
I would tell you that I miss you more than you'll ever know.
Love your wife Irene,
Patty, Sandy and Donna

Published in Newport Daily News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.