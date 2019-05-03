|
|
GEORGE EDWARD MORGAN
George Edward Morgan, 90, died at Newport Hospital on April 25, 2019. He was born on 10/31/1928 to the late Manuel F. Morgan and Mary Moitoza Morgan. After the passing of his mother he was raised by Julia E Morgan, Manuel's second wife.
George is survived by his brother Donald Morgan of Waldorf, Md., his sisters Marjorie Perry, of Newport, RI, Dorothy Ramsdell of Orlando, FL., and sister-in-law Shirley Morgan of Chapel Hill, Md. He was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Robert Morgan and William Lopes. He loved his many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
George graduated from Rogers High School and Bentley College. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and lived in Boston working as a banker until his retirement. He then moved to Venice, Florida and enjoyed involvement in many community activities. He especially loved music, dancing and socializing with his friends and family.
He was especially close to his sister Marjorie spending his holidays and vacations with her and her family. Annual Lobster Boils and themed parties with lots of love, laughter and dance were George's (Uncle Uncle's) favorites.
Upon his return to Newport in 2016 he resided at Forest Farm Assisted Living and then The John Clark Nursing Center. The family thanks the staff in both facilities for their care and kindness. Memorial donations may be made to The John Clark Nursing Center Activities Fund.
A Celebration of Life service will be held May 14th, 11am at St. Columba's Cemetery Chapel on Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 3 to May 6, 2019