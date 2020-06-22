George F. O'Hara

George Francis O'Hara Jr., 94, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on November 13th, 1925 in Boston, Massachusetts to George O'Hara and Ruth (Bean) O'Hara. George was the second oldest of nine children. He met and married Diane Spraker. They have been married for 63 years and had seven children together.

George served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a tail gunner on a B-29 bomber, flying 13 missions over Japan. After the service, George attended Wentworth University in Boston. He worked at Sandia Corporation as a mechanical engineer in New Mexico. Then, he worked at Raytheon Corporation in Portsmouth, RI for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

George is survived by his wife, Diane, and his children: Terry (Ted) O'Hara Reagle, Janet (Mike) O'Hara Healy, Mary (Jim) MacKenzie, George (Kerry) O'Hara, John (Valerie) O'Hara, Ruth (Kevin) Lyons and Nancy O'Hara Schnelli (daughter-in-law). He leaves 14 grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Cam, Billy, Liam, John, Elyse, Packy, Anna, Katherine, Seanie, Franny, Elia and Abby. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom and Joe O'Hara, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Bill, his brothers: Bill, Eddie, Dave, Dick, John and sister Anne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Augustine Church, 2 Eastnor Road in Newport.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.



