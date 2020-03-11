|
George Georgiou
George Georgiou, 59, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on March 7, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.
George was born in Newport, RI to Demetrios 'Jim' G. Georgiou and the late Toula (Mathinos) Georgiou.
George is survived by his father, Jim Georgiou of Middletown, his sister Alexandra Georgiou and husband Alexander Philippides, of Middletown, his niece and nephews, Katrine, John, and Demetri Philippides, and several cousins including Ionna Bairos-Moreau, Thana Lenaghan, Kristen Lenaghan, Erin Lenaghan Lynn Mathinos and Karen Mathinos. He also leaves his Looking Upwards family, Robert Stengel, his partner in crime for over 20 years, Suzanne Maccarone, Judith Wojcik, Joseph Wahl, Holly Taber and Patrick Feighan, and many who cared for him including Charlie and Katherine.
George attended Harmony Hill School and was also supported by Bridges and Looking Upwards.
George had many jobs over the years, including working at the Treadway Inn, Oceanview Restaurant, Papa Gino's, as well as doing landscaping.
George loved spending time with his family and all things Greek, especially Greek food and Greek Easter, bowling and the Bridges bowling banquet, going to Wildwood with his Dad, hanging out with Bob and Charlie, and every kind of party and celebration. George loved to go out to eat and had many 'favorite' restaurants. George was thrilled to attend the Tim Tebow 'Night to Shine' prom wearing his crown. He was the Mayor of Aquidneck Island, everywhere he went he ran into at least three people who knew him, he always remembered their names, and asked about their families; he had a wonderful smile that could light up a room, and could spark joy in anyone; his infectious laugh made everyone giggle.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Church, 390 Thames Street, Newport. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 427, Newport RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020