George J. Paiva
George Jessy Paiva, 83, entered eternal life on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mariposa House in Cornerstone Hospice Facility after a long battle with Leukemia.
George was born in Warren, RI on September 25, 1936 to Joseph and Diamontina Paiva. He grew up in Newport, RI before moving to Yonkers, NY. George served in the United States Army and was a proud member of Local 30 International Union of Operating Engineers before retiring to The Villages, FL. He attended De La Salle Academy where he played football, and he enjoyed boxing competitively in the CYO. George also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, playing board games, and most of all, golf. He will be fondly remembered by his loved ones as being a strong-willed, hardworking, and dedicated family man.
George was the husband to his life- long sweetheart Madeline LaFemina Paiva. They shared 59 years of marriage together. He is also survived by his 2 sons, Joseph and George (wife Linda); his 6 grandchildren, Darcy, Jese, Joseph, Taylor, Haley, and Nicholas; his brother Arthur (wife Marie), and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
A funeral mass will be held in his honor on December 21st at 10:00AM in St. Joseph's Church, 95 Plum Brook Road, Somers, NY 10589. Gifts in memory of George may be made to UF Shands Health Cancer Center at: https://cancer.ufl.edu/giving/make-a-gift-to-fight-cancer/ (Please view "memorial/tribute gifts" section)
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019