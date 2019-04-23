|
|
George R. Botelho Sr.
George R. Botelho Sr. 47 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Newport Hospital. Born in Newport, he is the son of Manuel F. and Laura (Coleman) Botelho Sr. of Tavares, FL. George graduated from Rogers High School and went on to a long career as an automotive and heavy equipment mechanic. He worked for the Sunbelt Rental Company in Florida. George owned and operated G+P Auto and then worked for Sullivan Tire and Newport Bicycle. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time mountain biking, fishing and motorcycling. He and his brother Manny drag raced for many years.
Besides his parents, George leaves his partner Kellie J. Sanson of Middletown, his paternal grandmother Evelyn Botelho of St. Cloud, FL. He also leaves his children George R. Botelho Jr. of PA, Stephanie Botelho and her fiance Brian of Narragansett, Joseph Botelho of Texas, Christopher Botelho and his wife Nicole of Middleboro, MA, Nicholas Botelho of Portsmouth and Braden Botelho of Middletown as well as his grandchildren, Letty Botelho and Jameson Saunders.
George is also survived by his brother Manuel F. Botelho Jr. and his wife Summer of Tavares, FL, his nieces and nephews Manuel Botelho III, Cheyenne Botelho, Triton Ryder Botelho and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019