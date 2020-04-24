|
George Stanton "Gurg" Geary, Jr.
George Stanton Geary, 85, peacefully passed "over the bar" on April 20, 2020 in Newport, RI. His family takes great comfort in knowing he is now a bright star that will help to navigate the darkest dawns at sea.
Stanton (Stan) was born and raised in Oyster Bay, NY to the late George Stanton Geary and Dorothy Matilda Lange Geary. After many years, he settled in Pomfret Center, CT. As a lifelong sailor, Stan retired in Newport, RI where he could embrace his passion for the sea, nautical history and communities.
Stan attended St. George's School and The Lawrenceville School for his preparatory years. After graduating from Babson College, he served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a venture capitalist and owned Associated Security Alarm Company. He served as the business manager at Rectory School for eleven years. He served for twenty years as President of the 1772 Foundation, a national historic preservation and land conservation philanthropy, where he worked tirelessly to support the protection of hundreds of historic structures and thousands of acres of farmland.
His lively storytelling and reading of poetry was legendary amongst his friends and colleagues. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, fine meals and great conversation. His warm welcome showed his true delight in his family, friends, and colleagues. Stan's presence at any occasion ensured copious amounts of laughter and cheer.
He was predeceased by his parents, George Stanton Geary Sr. and Dorothy Matilda Lange Geary, daughter, Mariana Geary Flanagan and grandson Gregory Stanton Shaw. He is survived by his wife Doris Erwin Geary, children Heather Lange Geary, Diana Jackson and Cynthia Shaw. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many friends, and his beloved four-legged buddy, Pierre.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020