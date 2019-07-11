|
|
Gerald "Joe" Foley
Gerald "Joe" Francis Foley, Jr., 69, died July 11, 2019 at Newport Hospital. He was the son of the late Gerald F. & Alice Flavin Foley of Springfield, MA. Born in Westfield, MA on March 6, 1950 Joe was raised in Springfield, MA. He graduated from Classical High School in 1968, earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1972 and a Master of Library Science from the University of Rhode Island in 1976.
In the early 1980's Joe made his way to Newport, Rhode Island where he resided until his passing. Joe was the husband of the late Jenifer Curtis Foley for 26 years. He spent his professional career at Electric Boat, the Newport School System and for 20 years at Salve Regina University. Joe was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a bagpiper for the Ancient Order of Hibernians Pipes and Drums. He was an avid sailor and musician.
Joe is survived by his son Jeffrey Curtis (Cheryl) of Needham, MA, his daughter, Jenifer Jill Angeles (Val) of San Marcos, CA, sisters-in-law Lauren Curtis, Madeline Turano (Dennis), Julie Foley, nephews Dennis Turano II, Brian Foley, Christopher Foley, Anthony Foley, and nieces Cassondra Turano & Karen Trierweiler. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jason Angeles, Alexandra Angeles, Cameron Angeles, Bailey Curtis, Ryan Curtis & Emmett Curtis. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Jenifer Foley and brother, Kevin Foley.
The Curtis & Angles family would like to thank Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for their care of Joe during his final days, especially Michael, Mary & Linda as well as the entire physician & nursing staff at Newport Hospital Turner 2 for their fabulous treatment of Joe and the many visitors during his stay.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street in Newport, RI. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a burial service to follow at Island Cemetery (30 Warner Street, Newport).
For more information or online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 11 to July 13, 2019