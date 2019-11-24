|
Geraldine Cohen Bolusky
Geraldine Cohen Bolusky, of Newport died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her children at the age of 83. A loving mother, adoring grandmother, beloved wife, and friend to many, she is already missed.
Known to everyone as Gerry, she was born in Taunton, Massachusetts on January 12, 1936. The only child of the late Jack Cohen and Rose Epner Cohen, Gerry attended Simmons College in Boston, MA. On October 23, 1955, she married her lifelong love, the late Robert P. Bolusky, and immediately moved to Newport where his family owned the then 13-year old Ben's Furniture Co. on Thames Street.
After lovingly raising their three children, Gerry worked beside her husband, and later her son, at Ben's Furniture until her retirement in 2017. She was a fixture behind the counter at Ben's for more than 40 years cheerfully greeting customers and helping them select the perfect pieces for their homes. She delighted in hearing stories, finding out who was related to whom and connecting the many generations who visited the store. Everyone affectionately greeted and called her "Mrs. B".
Gerry was a dedicated member of Congregation Jeshuat Israel at Touro Synagogue for 64 years and she was a longtime member of Hadassah. Gerry's compassion supported many medical research causes, as well as many local charities.
The true love of her life was her family. Nothing made her happier than being a mother and grandmother. Gerry is survived by her two sons: Ben Bolusky (the late Renee) of Orlando, FL and David Bolusky (Diane) of Portsmouth, RI; and, her daughter Sandra Douvarjo of Jamestown, RI. Gerry is also survived by her five grandchildren: Rachel and Jenna Bolusky of Orlando; Lauren and Ryan Bolusky of Portsmouth; Melinda Petrick of Liverpool, NY; and, her great-grandson Talis Petrick of Windham, ME.
The Bolusky family wishes to thank the incredible Blenheim-Newport staff for their exceptional love, care and kindnesses they provided to Gerry during her residence there. The family would also like to thank the staff at Newport Hospital and Grand Islander TCU for their care most recently.
The funeral service will take place at the Hoffman Jewish Memorial Chapel, 11 Fowler Avenue, Newport, RI on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI.
Respecting Jewish tradition kindly do not send flowers to the family or the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's memory to one's favorite charity; Congregation Jeshuat Israel, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840; or, the Southwest Orlando Jewish Congregation, 11200 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando, FL 32836.
