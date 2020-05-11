|
Geraldine "Gerry" Dyer
Newport RI/Essex MA – Geraldine M (Bennett) Dyer, age 79 passed away on Friday evening, April 24, 2020. Born in Gloucester, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Geraldine Bennett. She attended Gloucester High School and was a graduate of class of 1958. Gerry moved to Newport, RI many years ago and called that her home.
Before retirement she spent most of her working years in the business and computer field and later in life assisting the elderly and disabled. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, traveling, cooking, entertaining and motorcycle riding. She will always be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and big heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sister Joan Rose, several nieces and nephews, many great and great, great nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother Frederick (Joe) Bennett, sister-in law Joyce Bennett, brother's in law William Rose, and Kenneth Paterno.
In Gerry's words: Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but to skid in sideways totally used up and worn out, shouting…Man, what a ride!
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow. I am a diamond on the snow. I am the gentle Autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there; I did not die.
Services will be private. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02840
