Glenda C. (Lopes) Thomas
Glenda C. (Lopes) Thomas, age 77, of East Providence, R.I., passed away on November 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Edwin Thomas.
Glenda was born in Newport, R.I. to the late Amario Lopes and Evelyn (Thatcher) Lopes. She grew up in a military family. And for several years during her childhood she lived at Bowser Court in Newport. After living in Newport, Glenda moved to Maryland where she graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School. Later on, she returned back to Newport to raise her family and enjoyed 22 years working at the deli at Stop and Shop in Middletown R.I. Not so long ago she moved to Providence and continued to enjoy her career helping her neighbors at Stop and Shop. During her time in Newport she was a member of St. Joseph's Church and was dedicated to helping her children and grandchildren. She was a true philanthropist because she was always willing to provide a roof or a meal for the neighborhood kids.
Glenda is survived by her husband Edwin Thomas of East Providence, her children Nathaya Carter Colon(Jose)of Florida, Ancel Carter II of Hyattsville, MD, Meiko Carter Butler(Frank) of Jacksonville, FL, Michelle Carter(Stephanie) of Newport, RI, and Juan Carter(Penta) of Jacksonville, FL, her siblings Gale Lopes-Webb, Stephanie Lopes, Sharon Taylor, Geronimo Lopes, Peter Gaddy, and Step-Father Henry Gaddy. Glenda is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jamal Carter, Nyesha Carter, India Johnson, and Hayward Johnson III; Ancel Carter III and Machello Carter; Timeka Ashell Perez, Timothy Allan Carter-Peer II, and Enlincio Akie Lewis; Markus A. Sampson-Carter, Claudesha S. Hampton, Antoine L. Carter, Ty-Juan A. Carter, Kevin M. Lopes, and Benjamin G. Lopes; Juan Carter II, Brent Mills Carter, Ammar Carter, Day Carter, Ashley Rios, and Javon Rios; and thirty-two great grandchildren. She will also leave behind many dear friends, none more than Juanita Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Tommy Green and Michelle T. Lopes, and her grandson Claude E. Hampton III.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 8:30 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Entombment will follow at Newport Memorial Park.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019