Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Rose In Memoriam

EIGHT YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of

GLENN A. ROSE SR.
2012 - February 8 - 2020
He never looked for praises
He was never one to boast
He just went on quietly working
For the ones he loved the most.
His dreams were seldom spoken
His wants were very few
And most of the time his worries
Went unspoken too.
He was there....
A firm foundation
Through all our storms of life
A sturdy hand to hold on to
In times of stress and strife.
A true friend we could turn to
When times were good or bad
One of our greatest blessings
The man that we called Dad.
We Love and miss you,
Shannon, Glenn Jr.,Robert,Brooke, Gerald, Aiyana and Lacey

Published in Newport Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -