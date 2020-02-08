|
|
EIGHT YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
GLENN A. ROSE SR.
2012 - February 8 - 2020
He never looked for praises
He was never one to boast
He just went on quietly working
For the ones he loved the most.
His dreams were seldom spoken
His wants were very few
And most of the time his worries
Went unspoken too.
He was there....
A firm foundation
Through all our storms of life
A sturdy hand to hold on to
In times of stress and strife.
A true friend we could turn to
When times were good or bad
One of our greatest blessings
The man that we called Dad.
We Love and miss you,
Shannon, Glenn Jr.,Robert,Brooke, Gerald, Aiyana and Lacey
Published in Newport Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020