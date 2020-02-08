Home

Glenn Rose

In Loving Memory Of

GLENN A. ROSE SR.
2012 - February 8 - 2020
Thank you for your endless love
That helps me through each day,
And thank you for the memories
That never fade away.
You're the man I loved
And I was proud to be your Wife,
And every day in some small way, I celebrate your life.
And though it's sad to think about
The way things were before,
When we're re-united
It will be forevermore.
Love and miss you always, Geri

Published in Newport Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
