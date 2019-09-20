Home

Gloria Farias

Gloria Farias In Memoriam

FIRST YEAR REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of


GLORIA FARIAS (COITE)
July 1963 - September 2018
One year ago today, Gloria Farias passed away at Newport
Hospital Surrounded by her
children; Barry, Ryan, Christen, Haylee and Isaac. Paul and Mary Coite along with Dennis Alarie and Rose Cleveland were
present to say goodbye to their sister and friend. Left to cherish her memory in addition to those above are her grandchildren; Brianna, Barry Jr, Leigha, Lilly, Isabel and Elianna, a brother, George Coite, 2 sisters; Betty Hux and Joann Cook.

On August 19, 2019 a service written by Rev. Barbara Whitaker Johns and given by Frank A. Toppa as family and friends
gathered at Ocean Dr. to bid farewell to their Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. May
Gloria rest in peace knowing she was loved by all.

Published in Newport Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
