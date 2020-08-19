GLORIA PERRY

Gloria Perry was born July 7, 1955 in Peacedale, Rhode Island to Elsie Hazard and Leonard Hazard. She was raised and grew up in Peacedale attending and graduating from South Kingston High School. She moved to Newport, R.I. in the early 70s and resided there until her passing.

Gloria would have two children, Tia and Dennis Perry, and was a loving and attentive mother. She loved family and was a great person who had a kind, caring and loving spirit. She had a big heart and warm smile, and her sense of humor never ceased to effortlessly elicit laughter. Her voice was unique and she was outspoken, owning her entire personality without reservation. She was warm, welcoming and inviting, never hesitating to allow her home to be a second home to her children's friends, becoming an adoring mother figure to them and considering and treating them like extended family.

Gloria had a love for sewing, cooking and baking, recording movies, and playing cards. She was renowned for her baking of cookies and cupcakes. They were all delicious, but nothing topped her famous gingerbread cookies that so many loved so much, and she could always be found baking them on holidays.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Hazard and is survived by her mother Elsie Hazard; children, Tia Tribble (nee Perry) and Dennis Perry; brothers, James ("Jim") Perry and Stanley ("Bubba") Perry; grandchildren, Chris Perry, Mark Gonsalves, Khayla Gonsalves, Jhamal Gonsalves, Marissa Lopes and Kiera Perry, and additional nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, R.I.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store