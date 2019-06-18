|
|
Grace Helene (Woodall) Szaro
Grace Helene (Woodall) Szaro, 73, of North Kingstown, RI passed away on 6/16/2019, comforted by her loving children, after her brave battle with cancer. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Louise (Sherwood) Woodall who raised her in Newport's Fifth Ward. Grace lived and worked in Newport during much of her life. She graduated Rogers High School as a Whiz Kid on the girls basketball team and went on to become a Real Estate Agent in Newport for over 20 years. Grace married the love of her life, Anthony Lungarelli from Brooklyn, NY. Together, they had two children; survived by Joseph A Lungarelli, his wife Laurieann (Roberts) Lungarelli, and Lauren (Lungarelli) Cone and her husband, Nathan Cone. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Joey Lungarelli Jr. and Eve Cone, who were the light of her life. Grace is survived by her brother Marvin J. Woodall and his wife Barbara Woodall, as well as many adoring friends and family who showed their love during her last day's of life. Grace later remarried Richard E. Szaro of Fall River MA in October 1992 and served as a loving, devoted wife, until he passed away June 2018. Grace was a wonderful mother and wife, while also a career driven woman. After retiring from Real Estate Grace went on to become a Homemaker for the elderly part time where she cared for others and made great friends along the way. Grace loved being near the beach and eating clam cakes and chowder by the lighthouse in Narragansett. She enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, gardening, and crafting. Above all, being with her family brought her the greatest joy. Grace will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours which will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI. Her funeral will begin Saturday at 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Mary s Church, Spring Street at Memorial Boulevard, Newport. Burial will take place in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840
Published in Newport Daily News from June 18 to June 20, 2019