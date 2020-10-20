1/1
Hadley Ruggles Rood
1928 - 2020
Hadley Ruggles Rood of Portsmouth, RI, age 92, passed away October 13, 2020 of heart failure after a brief hospitalization.
Born in Arlington, MA, Hadley, attended Ohio's Marietta College. He received a degree in Business Administration and an MBA from Northeastern University. In 1953, he joined the US Navy, attended officer's candidate school, and became a Lieutenant in the Naval Air Corps, stationed at USNAS, Quonset Point, RI. Thereafter Hadley enjoyed a long and successful career in financial management, IT, and accounting.
Hadley is survived by his wife Susan Rood, their son William Hadley Rood of Jersey City, NJ and by his daughters Katherine Rood Briggs of Delray Beach, FL and Lauren Ann Hanke of Highland Lakes, NJ.
Hadley was predeceased by his siblings Laurajean Rood and Halsted Melville Rood.
A virtual memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
October 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
