Hadley Ruggles Rood
Hadley Ruggles Rood of Portsmouth, RI, age 92, passed away October 13, 2020 of heart failure after a brief hospitalization.
Born in Arlington, MA, Hadley, attended Ohio's Marietta College. He received a degree in Business Administration and an MBA from Northeastern University. In 1953, he joined the US Navy, attended officer's candidate school, and became a Lieutenant in the Naval Air Corps, stationed at USNAS, Quonset Point, RI. Thereafter Hadley enjoyed a long and successful career in financial management, IT, and accounting.
Hadley is survived by his wife Susan Rood, their son William Hadley Rood of Jersey City, NJ and by his daughters Katherine Rood Briggs of Delray Beach, FL and Lauren Ann Hanke of Highland Lakes, NJ.
Hadley was predeceased by his siblings Laurajean Rood and Halsted Melville Rood.
A virtual memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
.