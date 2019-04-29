|
Hannibal "Doc" F. Costa Jr.
TIVERTON – Hannibal F. "Doc" Costa Jr., age 86 of Tiverton, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Mello) Costa and the son of the late Hannibal F. Costa Sr. and Adeline and Louis Ferreira.
Hannibal was in the US Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. In addition to assigned military duties, Hannibal volunteered as an assistant Scout Master and Troop Council member of the Boy Scout Troop of Camp Sendai, promoting relations between Japanese and American Boy Scouts. After honorable discharge as a Sergeant, Hannibal worked full time while obtaining a B.S. in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Rhode Island.
In 1980, Hannibal was promoted as a civilian to Deputy Dean of Administration of the U.S. Naval War College. His prior position was Training Director in the Consolidated Civilian Personnel Office in the Naval Education and Training Center in Newport. Hannibal returned to the Center's Senior Enlisted Academy as a guest lecturer, teaching about the Navy's civilian personnel structure. He also taught evening courses in Management, Labor Relations, and Business Law at Fisher Junior College in Fall River.
Hannibal was well recognized for revamping the organizational structure within the Naval War College and implementing a new Federal Service performance appraisal system. Colleagues described him as the "strong right hand" of the Dean of Administration with unyielding dedication and loyalty. They noted that, as a manager, Hannibal demonstrated an understanding of the worth and dignity of each individual and diplomatically resolved conflicts with a low-key, non-adversarial manner. Hannibal also served as the Deputy Equal Employment Opportunity Officer, and staff credited his efforts as the reason equal opportunity was given the highest priority in all departments of the War College.
A resident of Tiverton, RI, for over 50 years, Hannibal was extensively involved in the local community. After retiring from federal service in 1988 and brief employment with North Dartmouth Public Schools, Hannibal was appointed and then elected as Tiverton's Town Clerk and was Clerk to the Town's Probate Court until 2004. In 2006 and 2008, he was elected to the Tiverton Town Council. Prior to these elected offices, Hannibal served as the Chairman of the Town's Personnel Board and the Fogland Beach Commission. He was also an Advisory Board member for the Tiverton Youth Soccer League.
Hannibal and his family have long attended St. Madeline Sophie Parish. Hannibal served in many capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees; 8th grade teacher; Lay Director, and eventually Principal of the Parish Confraternity of Christian Doctrine; and Chairman of the St. Vincent de Paul Committee.
In 1983, Hannibal received the Federal Employee of the Year Award from the Executive Council of Rhode Island. Hannibal's honors also include several outstanding performance awards and letters of commendation in federal service. At the time of his passing, Hannibal was employed by Hughes Sheet Metal in Fall River, MA.
Hannibal and Cynthia met through the Portuguese-American Civic League, for which he was a past State Supreme President. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children Jennifer Hughes (husband John) of Tiverton, Mary Jane "MJ" Byrnes (husband Joseph) of Wilmington, MA, Amy Heath (husband Jason) of Essex, MA, Cynthia "CC" Gonsalves (husband Glenn) of E. Bridgewater, MA, Honorable Christopher Costa (husband Mark Herzog) of Washington DC, and CT State Police Lt. Erik Costa (wife Melissa) of Stonington, CT; his sister Charlotte Patricia McCoy and her husband Albert McCoy of Fall River; grandchildren Jameson, Julienne, Jenna, Conor, Erika, Jacob, Joshua, Max, Camryn, Grant, Trevor, and Leah; and nieces and nephews. Hannibal was predeceased by his brother Ronald Costa of Fall River.
On Wednesday, May 1st, Hannibal's family will have calling hours from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. located at 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, MA. On Thursday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM, Hannibal's funeral procession will begin from the funeral home to St. Madeleine Sophie Church, Tiverton, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M., followed by Interment with Military Honors at Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019