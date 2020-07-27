1/1
Harold E. Grinnell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold E. Grinnell Sr.
Harold E. Grinnell Sr., of Middletown, RI, passed away July 24, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Titcomb) Grinnell. Born June 2, 1926 in Newport, RI, son of the late Clairmont and Marie (Brown) Grinnell.
Harold served in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant during WWII from 1944 to 1946. Harold was employed at West Automotive for many years then he finished his career at Electric Boat. He was an avid Boston sports fan.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Titcomb) Grinnell and daughter Carol Grinnell Piccard.
He is survived by his son Harold Grinnell Jr. and daughter-in-law Mary Lindsey Grinnell of Portsmouth, son-in-law Paul Piccard, grandchildren Alison Grinnell Wagonblott, Sarah Grinnell O'Connor, and Sheila Grinnell Rooney, along with 6 grandchildren, and dear friend Charlena McGovern.
We would like to extend graduate to Harold's two caretakers Wendy Turano and Janet McGinity. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to HopeHealth Hospice, 1080 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, for online tributes please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved