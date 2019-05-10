|
|
Heidi C. Lapham
Heidi C. Lapham, 54, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 6, 2019 at her home.
Heidi was born in Germany to William Owens and F. Darien (Jacobsen) Lennox. She was raised in South Windsor, CT and graduated from Babson College with a Bachelors in Business and Marketing. For several years she worked as a project manager at Old Stone Bank, Citizens Bank, and IBM. She felt a calling to Nursing, and completed her education at CCRI and quickly found a home as a nurse in the ICU at Newport Hospital.
Heidi loved to share her artistic side with her children, especially singing, and she also shared her work ethic and tenacity with them. Her children shared the joke with her, "She was happy and she knew it, but never wanted to clap her hands"
Heidi is survived by her husband Thomas Folcarelli of Middletown, her children Jake Lapham, Julia Lapham, and MacKenzie Lapham all of Middletown, her siblings Karen Collier, Robert Owens, Chris Lennox, and Scott Lennox, as well as her ex-husband Mark Lapham of Middletown. She will also be missed by her beloved dog Rhody.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 10 to May 18, 2019