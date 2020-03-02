Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Broadway and Mann Ave
Newport, RI
Helen A. Pineau


1923 - 2020
Helen A. Pineau Obituary
Helen A. Pineau
Helen Alice Pineau, 96, formerly of Third Street in Newport, passed away on February 27, 2020, at the St. Clare Home in Newport.
Helen was born on March 16, 1923, in Jamestown, RI, to the late Antone and Rufina (Rose) Vieira. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Pineau.
Helen was a great woman; she was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved visiting Battery Park, sitting on "Helen and Norman's bench."
Helen is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Jenkins of Middletown, her grandchildren, Curtis LaChance of Seattle, WA, and Dalis LaChance of CA, and her sister, Ann Busse of Middletown. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Alexandra Orlowski (Kris), Nicollette LaChance, Alissa LaChance, and Austin LaChance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Pineau, as well as her parents, Antone and Rufina Vieira.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 8:00-9:00 AM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. Funeral services will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, or to the , 1 State St, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
