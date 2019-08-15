|
Helen Elizabeth Imes
Helen Elizabeth Imes, 85, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. She was born on July 11, 1934, in Newport, RI, to the late William S. Purcell and Helen E. Purcell (Hampton). Helen is a graduate of Rogers High School, and worked for the City of Newport before retiring after 33 years of service. She spent much of her leisure time finding recipes, knitting and sewing, and solving puzzles, especially Sudoku and the crossword variety. She enjoyed sports and especially liked tennis and football. She was a devoted New England Patriots fan.
Helen is survived by her daughter Katheryn E. Imes of Newport, her son Jonathan Imes of Pawtucket, her siblings Dwight H. Purcell and Priscilla Doreen Williams and her husband Ellrony (Ron), all of Middletown. She also leaves two grandchildren, Brian Gibbons and Akure Imes, two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Adrienne, her nephews Joseph, Theodore and Christopher Oliveira, former husband Kelsie E. Imes, and her many cherished relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son Michael E. Imes and her sister Mary L. Purcell.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-4pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11am at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport. Burial will be private.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019