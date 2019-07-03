|
Helen Mangei
Mrs. Helen (Andronik) Mangei, 80, of Coventry, RI, passed away on June 29, 2019. Helen was born on November 26, 1938 in Providence, RI to Walter and Mary Andronik. Helen was the wife of the late Lawrence Mangei.
She grew up in Providence and graduated from St. Xavier's Academy in 1958. She began to raise her family in Warwick and was a devoted and caring mother for her children. Over the years she worked as an underwriter for MetLife Insurance, operated her own restaurant "Helen's Cafe" in Providence, and several other jobs. She met Lawrence Mangei in these years and the two of them enjoyed many years together, living in Portsmouth and members of St. Anthony's Church. Personally, Helen was a talented crafter, making clothes for the grandchildren, entertaining and decorating. After the death of her daughter Joan, she moved to Johnston to be closer to the rest of the children and grandchildren, and enjoyed many days devoting her time to them.
Helen is survived by her children Leonard Macaruso of Providence, Michael Macaruso of Hope, Timothy Macaruso of Lincoln, and Mary Jane Cummings Bousquet of Johnston. She also leaves her twin sister Joan Catherine Dolan of Coventry, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Mangei and her daughter Joan Macaruso.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Helen Mangei will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, 30 Fenner Street, Providence. Private burial will follow at Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 3 to July 6, 2019