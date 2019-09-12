Home

SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of

HELEN E. PICKETT
SWISTAK
2012 - September 12 - 2019
There was never a day, an hour, or a minute that we didn't know that Mum loved us. She cared for us in her own quiet way - but with an incredible strength, and a sense of presence that filled the room and our hearts. Her expressions of love were heartfelt and simple - an endearing glance, a squeeze of the hand or a gentle kiss on the cheek. No words were necessary. Her unwavering love for Dad and all of us was the foundation for our beautiful family. We love you and miss you so very much. Wally, Chris, Mark, Susan, Sally and Michael

Published in Newport Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
