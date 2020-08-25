1/1
Helene C. (Sylvander) Pritchard
Helene C. (Sylvander) Pritchard, of 45 Windsor Street, Jamestown, formerly of Portsmouth, wife (widow) of Frank C. Pritchard and a public school teacher in Portsmouth for 19 years before retiring in 1989, died August 24th, at her daughter's house in Claremont, California, after a long illness.
Mrs. Pritchard taught at Elmhurst and Hope Elementary Schools. Prior to that, she was a teacher at St. Philomena School in Portsmouth.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Elsie (Anderson) Sylvander and the late Roy W. A. Sylvander. She was a graduate of Hope High School and U.R.I., where she also earned her Masters' degree.
She was a talented watercolorist and belonged to several Art Guilds.
She was predeceased by her sister, Anita (Nicky)Stephan. She is survived by one son, David C. Pritchard (Paula) of Jamestown; two daughters, Christine A. Pritchard (Chuck) of Moss Beach, California, and Lisa C. Pritchard (Ken) of Claremont, California; one brother, Roy A. Sylvander of East Greenwich; one sister, Joyce Cyr of Warwick.; six grandchildren (Evan, Leah, Niki, Ari, Kai, and Oona); one great-grandson, Rowan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a loving, generous mother who always put her family first. She knew there was a very important election coming up, so in lieu of flowers, please vote! Her family and friends meant everything to her, so please spread love, friendship, kindness, and humor in her honor.
The family wishes to thank all of her many caregivers and Visiting Nurse H&H, who took great loving care of her until the end. A private memorial service will take place at some time in the future.

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
