Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
For more information about
Herbert Williams
Herbert Williams III


Herbert Williams III
Herbert Williams III Obituary
Herbert Williams III
Herbert J. Williams III - 73, of Warren, VT and Delray Beach, Fl passed away in Warren on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Herbert J. Williams, Jr. and Mary S. (McVeigh) Williams.
It was Herb's request that no public services be held. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Yestermorrow Design/Build School, In Memoriam of Herb Williams, 7865 Main Street, Waitsfield, VT 05673 (www.yestermorrow.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.comor the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 27 to June 29, 2019
