HILDEGARD SHAFFER

Our dear mother passed away in her Newport home on May 7, 2020, finally reunited with our father and her beloved husband, Francis, who passed away March 31, 2019. She was born in Liegnitz, Germany, on January 9, 1926, to Gustav and Erna Exner. She later lived in Oels and Cottbus. In 1945, when she was only 19, as the Russian Army advanced on her town, she fled towards the west, becoming separated from her family in the process. After a harrowing journey, she eventually made it to safety in the American zone. She then worked for America's Office of Military Government for Bavaria, Amerika Haus Programm, as the assistant to the chief, and later in the Munich office of the Indemnity Insurance Company of America, where they were very pleased with her strong work ethic and quickly obliged when she asked for a job transfer to America. She arrived in New York City on the U.S.N.S. General C.C. Ballou in June 1952.

Soon after arriving in America, she met Francis. They were married on June 6, 1953, and went on to build a beautiful life together embodying love, honesty, honor, integrity, kindness, generosity, and love of music.

Hildegard had a very special place in her heart for dogs, and they for her. She would always say, "Dogs are the best thing in life." She was an extremely selfless, caring, and industrious person, and even in old age found it difficult to sit idle. She always put others ahead of herself. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and her cooking and German desserts were legendary.

In addition to being predeceased by Francis, she was predeceased by her beloved Dachshund, Schatzi.

She is survived by her children George Shaffer (Jessica), of Wakefield, Emily Holley (Ron) of San Jose, CA, and Walter Shaffer of Encinitas, CA, granddaughter Taryn Holley of San Jose, CA, brother Ewald Exner (Annie) of Auburn, CA, niece Belinda Walker, nephew Peter Exner, great-nephew Terek Walker, and numerous and dear relatives in Germany. A celebration of life for both of our parents is contemplated for a future date.



