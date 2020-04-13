|
Hildrew Lee Smith
Hildrew Lee Smith, also known as "Hill", was born in Mesic, NC January 4, 1950 to the late John Oliver Smith and Josephine Gibbs Smith. On Monday April 6, 2020 our beloved Hildrew went home to be with the Lord.
Hildrew received his education through the Pamilco County School System. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and was a member of the 42nd Airborne Unit until 1973. He then worked at Newport Naval Base for over 10 years and spent the last five years driving tractor trailers cross country. Hildrew had a sense of humor and was always the life of every room he walked into. He was well known in his community for his love of sports cars and football.
Hildrew leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Debra Harrison of Middletown RI; two daughters Christian Adams of Snellville GA and Tamara Smith of Raleigh NC; two stepchildren Jonathan Martin of Delray Beach FL, and Amy Bourg (Nuncio) of Tomball, TX; nine grandchildren Brian Smith (Loveasia) of New Bern NC, Quantel Smith of Raleigh NC, Antonio Moore Jr. of Ellenwood GA, Christopher Moore of Sanford NC, Khadidra Smith of Raleigh NC, Alicia Adams of Snellville GA, Treasure Smith of Raleigh NC, Alden and Carson Bourg of Tomball TX; three sisters Virginia F. Smith, Lavender Minor (Larry), Marina Cole; three brothers, Alexander Smith (Mary), Oliver Smith (Pearlie) and Charles Smith (Kathy); one aunt Rosetta Gibbs; ten great grandchildren, sixty-nine nieces and nephews, seventy-eight great nieces and nephews, twenty-four great great nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. Hildrew was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Hitlon (his twin), Kenneth, Colletta, Virginia, Joseph, William, John, Anne, Hubert, Levern and Wilma.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020