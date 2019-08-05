|
|
Ida Miller
Ida Miller, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4th, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Paul R. Miller and his wife Deb of Portsmouth, RI and Peter J. Miller of Middletown RI, four grandchildren and eleven great - grandchildren who adored their Gram Gram.
Ida was born on April 13th, 1925 and was a graduate of Rogers High School when the school was still at the Thompson Middle school site. She spent most of her life working in the family businesses of Cozy Cab and RI Towing, until 2014.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 7th from 5-7pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019