Inez Fenster
Inez Joan Fenster, 85, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, NJ on September 15, 1934, she was the daughter of Melvin Heymann and Cecelia (Gansler) Heymann.
Inez was an accomplished potter and successful business owner. She and her late husband Jerry owned and operated The Stone Mill in Brodbecks, PA for thirty years. The Stone Mill was well known in the region as a place where her artistry and talents were greatly appreciated.
Inez felt blessed to have a wonderful family and many friends who enriched her life. She is survived by her children Meryle Cawley and husband Patrick of Newport, RI, Debbie Berger and husband Gene of San Antonio, TX, David Lovice and wife Leanne of Sumter, SC, and Michael Lovice and fiancé Liz Greene of Newport, RI. She also leaves her grandchildren Matthew Cawley (Ashley), Jacob Cawley (Kristin), Dori Cawley, Joshua Berger, Zachary Berger, Andrew Lovice (Mallory), Sydney Lovice, Ian Lovice, Sophie Lovice, Amelia Lovice, and great-grandson Caleb Cawley. Inez will also be missed by her beloved sister Myrna Greenhall and her family.
Inez was preceded in death by her first husband Dr. Harris Robert Lovice and her second husband Jerald Fenster.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. David Kwiatkowski and the Dana-Farber team as well as the Turner 4 staff at Newport Hospital for their compassionate care.
Calling hours will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Vasco Da Gama Hall, 15 Fenner Avenue, Newport, RI. A celebration of life will follow from 7 – 8 pm. To honor Inez's wish everyone should come dressed casually as if they were going to a Nana backyard BBQ.
In lieu of flowers, Inez requested that donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org/gift or Touro Synagogue Foundation, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840 or www.tourosynagogue.org.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019