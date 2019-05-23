|
Ingrid S. Kurze
Ingrid Sonja Kurze, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. She had celebrated her 88th birthday with her family the day before.
Ingrid was born in Selb, Bavaria, Germany on May 19th, 1931 to Christof Fischer and Judith Schuldes. Ingrid is survived by her loving husband Kenneth A. Kurze of Middletown, RI; her daughter Barbara Kurze of Dorchester, MA; her sons Thomas Kurze of Cranston, RI, Peter Kurze of Cranston, RI, Derek Kurze of Mendon, MA; and her grandchildren, Gemmia Lompa Kurze, Natalie Walton Kurze, and Eliza Walton Kurze.
As a young adult, Ingrid volunteered to help refugees in Finland, served as a camp counselor in Connecticut, and taught religion in Munich. She met Kenneth Kurze in 1956 when they were snowed in at an Alpine hut on the Zugspitze in Germany. She married Kenneth, a Foreign Service Officer, in Rhode Island in 1960, beginning a journey together of 59 years that included a dozen postings in seven countries until retiring in Middletown thirty years ago. Ingrid gave birth in four countries: India, Nepal, Morocco, and Washington DC.
Ingrid was an avid hiker, skier, and traveler; her adventures included trekking in the Himalayas, skiing in the High Atlas, and crossing the Equator from Bombay to Capetown, and Alaska to Antarctica. During her retirement years, Ingrid hosted International Visitors and friends from around the globe, and especially loved to cook dishes of the cuisines of cultures new and familiar. She loved to read, play Bridge, complete crossword puzzles, knit, and enjoy a real beer or a strong tea.
Calling hours for Ingrid will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 Third Beach Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Edward King House Senior Center, 35 King Street, Newport, RI 02840. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 23 to May 28, 2019