|
|
Irene C. Murphy
Irene Celine Murphy, 93, of Newport died November 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Murphy.
Born in Newport on August 4th, 1926, she was the daughter of late Henry and Katherine (Burns) Flynn.
Mrs. Murphy grew up in the 5th Ward, attended St. Augustin's School and graduated from St. Catherine's. As a young girl, she had a fondness for Morton Park and Gooseberry Beach. After high school, she worked for the Red Cross, traveling to Europe just after WWII. She enjoyed golf, animals, her family and her faith. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church, Newport.
She is survived by her children, Louise (Weezzy) Murphy, Edward J. Murphy Jr. and his wife Anne P. Murphy, Evelyn M. Sullivan and her husband Daniel L. Sullivan, all of Middletown, Paul J. Murphy and his wife Kerry A. Murphy, and William R. Murphy, both of Newport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Leverone and his wife Jessica, Christina Leverone, Edward (Ned) Murphy III, Hugh Murphy, John (Jack) Murphy, Virginia (Ginna) Murphy, Riley Murphy, Emily Murphy, Michaela Sullivan and Daniel Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Kael, Louise and Evelyn Leverone. Her son-in-law, Robert M. Leverone survives her, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Katherine A. Leverone, her brother, Charles F. Flynn and her sister, Louise Sheehan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Royal Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for their special care and kindness.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8:30 am in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church, Spring St, Newport. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln, Middletown.
Donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019