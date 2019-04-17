|
Irene E. (Vickery) Bergeson
94, of Jamestown passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late George R. Bergeson, Sr.
Born in Brockton, MA she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Flora (Morin) Vickery.
Mrs. Bergeson lived in Connecticut for over twenty years and had worked for the CT Turnpike. She enjoyed antiquing, flower arranging, fishing and gardening. Irene enjoyed a life of taking care of others and will be missed by all.
She leaves four children, George R. Bergeson, Jr. of Jamestown, Dale R. Bergeson of AZ, Wayne C. Bergeson of Parowan, UT and Christina Carpenter of Sterling, CT; seven grandchildren, Judd Bergeson, Anthony Bergeson, Luke McCoy, Stacey Bergeson, Hannah Bedgood, Brittany Collings and Wesley Carpenter; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Natalie and Kimia Bergeson, Willow and Ember Bedgood. She was the sister of the late Geraldine Maxim, Edward Vickery, Ruth Collins, June Molitor, Theresa Hammel and Dorothy Acker.
Visiting hours Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019