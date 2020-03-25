Home

Irene King


1917 - 2020
Irene King Obituary
Irene King
Irene E. (Frechette) King, 102, well-known quilter in New England, passed away March 23, 2020 from natural causes. She was in the company of her daughter in Chatham, MA. Irene was the daughter of Elizabeth and Albert Frechette of Newton, MA and graduate from St. John the Evangelist. She is survived by her sister Constance York and was pre-deceased by sister Beatrice Biron, and brothers Clement, Martial, Albert, Bernard, Denis, and Normand Frechette. Irene was married to George King, Jr. for 53 years. Irene was the mother of George King III of CT, Elizabeth (Betsey) Strum of Brewster, MA, Gregory A. King of NH and the late Michael J. King. She is a grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 14, great great grandmother of one and aunt to dozens of nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
